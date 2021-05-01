Mushayavanhu Clinic in Gutu

Terrence Ndowora

Construction of healthcare facilities in Gutu district is nearing completion as much of the work on the main buildings has been done, it has been learnt.

Gutu RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alexander Mutembwa told TellZim News that Mushayavanhu Clinic, which is in Gutu Central constituency, was almost complete.

“We are now done with construction of the clinic main block, construction of septic tanks for sewer system is underway, and we are focusing on constructing a staff house which accommodates two families,” said Mutembwa.

Similar works are being done at Ndawi Clinic in Gutu West, Muchakayaora Clinic in Gutu East, Makumbe Clinic in Gutu North and Makwirivindi Clinic in Gutu South constituencies respectively.

“Construction of clinics in other constituencies is also underway. We have already procured fencing materials for the clinics, and we have also engaged a contractor to drill boreholes at the clinics which will be fitted with solar-powered systems,” said Mutembwa.

Mutembwa said construction of a vegetable flea market in Mpandawana for the youths and Small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) was underway.

“As for the youth and SMEs, we didn’t forget them. We are constructing a vegetable flea market for them in Mpandawana. We will son complete work on two boreholes that we drilled in Mpandawana so as to curb water shortages when we experience poor supplies by Zinwa,” said Mutembwa.

The local authority head said most of the devolution funds allocated to them were channeled towards the construction of clinics and establishment of community taps so as to improve excellent healthcare services and delivery of clean water.

Masvingo province was allocated about $2 billion in devolution funds for 2021, from which Gutu district got a share of about $200 million.