|Mushayavanhu Clinic in Gutu
Terrence Ndowora
Construction of
healthcare facilities in Gutu district is nearing completion as much of the
work on the main buildings has been done, it has been learnt.
Gutu RDC Chief
Executive Officer (CEO), Alexander Mutembwa told TellZim News that Mushayavanhu
Clinic, which is in Gutu Central constituency, was almost complete.
“We are now done with
construction of the clinic main block, construction of septic tanks for sewer
system is underway, and we are focusing on constructing a staff house which
accommodates two families,” said Mutembwa.
Similar works are being
done at Ndawi Clinic in Gutu West, Muchakayaora Clinic in Gutu East, Makumbe Clinic
in Gutu North and Makwirivindi Clinic in Gutu South constituencies
respectively.
“Construction of
clinics in other constituencies is also underway. We have already procured
fencing materials for the clinics, and we have also engaged a contractor to
drill boreholes at the clinics which will be fitted with solar-powered systems,”
said Mutembwa.
Mutembwa said construction
of a vegetable flea market in Mpandawana for the youths and Small and
medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) was underway.
“As for the youth and
SMEs, we didn’t forget them. We are constructing a vegetable flea market for
them in Mpandawana. We will son complete work on two boreholes that we drilled
in Mpandawana so as to curb water shortages when we experience poor supplies by
Zinwa,” said Mutembwa.
The local authority head
said most of the devolution funds allocated to them were channeled towards the
construction of clinics and establishment of community taps so as to improve
excellent healthcare services and delivery of clean water.
Masvingo province was
allocated about $2 billion in devolution funds for 2021, from which Gutu district
got a share of about $200 million.
