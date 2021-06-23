Tandiwe Ncube

A Zvishavane school teacher has published a book that will be used in secondary schools titled Secondary English Revision.

Tandiwe Ncube (54) who is a teacher at Errymapple High School in Zvishavane says she started writing at a very young age though most of her work was not published until 2018 when she was approached by Compliers Publishing Services (CPS), who published her book in April this year.

Ncube said she published her book because she wants to impart knowledge to pupils through her English revision book, since most pupils view English as a difficult language.

“As an English language teacher, I just wanted to impart knowledge to pupils and help those who think that English language is a difficult subject.

“Also having a publication will allow me to leave a legacy for my grandchildren who will use the books in their studies,” said Ncube.

The book covers the whole English syllabus that is paper one and paper two and is now being sold for US8.49 and ZW$1350, but there may be changes.

Ncube hails from Mateko Village under Chief Mapanzure in Masvingo and she holds a Certificate in Education.

She is currently teaching English language at Errymaple High School in Zvishavane and has finished writing another book, New English Book 3 which is yet to be published.