Kimberly Kusauka
Four
South African nationals have been fined and deported by a Masvingo magistrate
for entering the country without presenting themselves to
immigration officers at Beitbridge Border Post.
The
four who were arrested along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on May 28 appeared before
magistrate Grace Tupiri on Monday May 31 and were fined ZW$10 000.
The
State alleged that on May 28 this year, Allexander Shebi (42), Ntaoleng
Sehahabane (34), Nnana Matsheng (35) and Confidence Nyingwashe (34) were
travelling along Masvingo-Beitbridge road in a Nissan Pathfinder owned by a
Zimbabwean national Innocent Mbudaya.
The
four were stopped by police at the 10km-peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge road, and
were asked to produce documentation for their stay in the country, which they
failed to do.
They
were then arrested and taken into police custody until they appeared in court,
after which they were deported back to South Africa.
