The female dormitory that took two decades to complete





Blessed Chauke





The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has finally completed a female dormitory at Roger Howman Training Centre, a project it started 22 years ago, TellZim News has learnt.

The matter came to light during the tour of the project at the training centre in Mucheke high density suburb by Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring the Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo on June 16.

Minister Gumbo bemoaned lack of resources as the major reason to the delay in completing a number of government projects nationwide.

“It is regrettable that although construction of the project started way back in 1999, progress has been impeded by financial constraints. In order to address these challenges, government has undertaken to ensure the completion of all delayed and unfinished projects.

“I have been advised that the Ministry has received funds for the procurement of materials needed by the Ministry of Local government and Public Works for the completion of the projects,” read part of Dr Gumbo’s speech.

Gumbo further stressed government commitment to empower women by ensuring that they participate meaningfully in national economy.

“The state and all institutions and agencies of government at every level endeavour to facilitate and take measures to empower, through appropriate, transparent, fair and just affirmative action, all marginalised persons, groups and communities,” he added.

Roger Howman Training Centre was established to equip women with life skills like food processing, clothing technology, poultry production, baking, detergents making and business management.

The dormitory will provide accommodation for women who enrol for training programmes at the centre.

“Such deliberate, concrete and targeted initiatives are needed to help increase the participation of women in the economy, reduce poverty rates and stimulate economic development in the country, ”said Dr Gumbo.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.