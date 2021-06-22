Auditor General Mildred Chiri





The recently released Auditor General Mildred Chiri’s report has exposed the dire state of the health system in Zimbabwe with Masvingo Provincial Hospital reportedly failing to dispose expired drugs for 24 years.

The report, which covered appropriation accounts and funds accounts for the financial year ending December 2019 was recently presented to Parliament, exposing glaring resources mismanagement and misappropriation.

Masvingo Provincial Hospital, which is on record for struggling with incinerating facilities was cited for failing to dispose of expired drugs dating back to 1995.

“Masvingo Provincial Hospital had expired dangerous/classified drugs not disposed of contrary to section 90 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23] which requires disposal of all obsolete, surplus and unserviceable assets. The drugs had expired between the years 1995 and 2019.

“In addition, I was not availed with application letters for disposal of expired drugs worth $31 696 whose board of surveys had been conducted in April and November 2019. It was also not clear whether the hospital had applied for such authority after the board of survey was conducted,” reads part of the report.

“Service deliveries continue to plunge, posing a health risk. Masvingo Provincial Hospital had expired had expired drugs\ classified drugs not disposed of contrary to section 90 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act which requires disposal of all obsolete, surplus, and unserviceable assets. The drugs had expired between the years 1995 and 2019. In addition the, AG was not availed with application letters for the disposal of expired drugs worth $31 696 whose board of surveys had been conducted in April and November 2019,” reads the auditor general’s report.

ZIMCODD also noted that the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education misused the funds which were meant for Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education, Manicaland State University of Applied Science and Harare Institute of Technology.

“The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education bought a poor vehicle for $1 775 00 and fuel worth $240 380 on December 24,2019 using funds meant for Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education,$1 775 000 and Manicaland State University of Applied Science and Harare Institute of Technology,$240 380. The deprived the implementation of programmes under the respective institutions,” reads the auditor’s general report.