Masvingo Mayor Collin Maboke

Masvingo City Council has started the clearing of land for a new dumpsite at Cambria farm as part of fulfilling their promise to residents who have for long been complaining about the current dumpsite.

The development comes as a relief to Runyararo Wets and Victoria Ranch residents who have been complaining of flies, stench and smoke from the current dumpsite, which had become an environmental menace.

City of Masvingo Mayor Councilor Collin Maboke confirmed the development and said clearance of the area is already underway after they secured the land.

“The dumpsite was long budgeted for and the only thing that had been delaying the whole process was unavailability of land.

“Construction of the dumpsite is in progress and commissioning will be done in three months’ time,” said Maboke.

Residents have always complained about the discomfort of hosting a stinky dumpsite in the midst of residential areas which had become a health threat.

Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch residents have for long complained about the health hazards posed by flies that could cause diarrhea, together with smoke which come from the burning of solid waste dumped at the old dumpsite which is less than 200m from houses.



