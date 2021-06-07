File Picture: Exor filling station

Masvingo City Council is in the process of erecting a temporary Truck Inn near Exor Filling Station along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road after complaints of heavy presence of haulage trucks in the Central Business District (CBD) by motorists.

Haulage trucks usually park along Greenfield Street and they reportedly cause congestion for motorists who use Chimusana Bridge.

The Public Works and Planning Committee raised concerns that there is need for a temporary truck inn in order to reduce congestion caused by the haulage trucks.

“The committee raised concern that haulage trucks were causing congestion along Greenfield Street during the night as they use the areas as their truck stop,” reads council’s minutes.

Council has however urgently instructed the Director of Engineering Services to temporarily establish the Truck Inn while efforts to establish a standard one are being pursued.

“The Director of Engineering Services was instructed to urgently establish a temporary Truck Inn at the identified truck inn site near Exor filling station along Beitbridge Highway.

“The temporary truck inn would need to be graded, gravelled and fenced with toilets only. Funds for the establishment of a standard Truck Inn would be mobilised in due course,” further reads the council minutes.

It has been reported that Masvingo City Council is planning to establish a road port at Exor Filling Station a move that is expected to bring order to the city roads and reduce congestion from haulage trucks and cross-border buses.