Davis Marapira at his Lamonte farm with Ezra Chadzamira and Winston Chitando

TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO- Masvingo North Member of Parliament, Davis Marapira has put 150 hectares at his farm under the winter wheat program which is aimed at boosting the country’s wheat output this year.

Marapira who is also a Minister in the office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring and Implementation of Agriculture and related programs is doing various agricultural projects which include cattle rearing and maize production.

Speaking during a recent tour of his Lamonte farm, Marapira said the project was in the right direction and that they were expecting a great yield from this year’s cropping.

“We have finished everything and the program is well on course. This time around we planted 220 kgs of seed per hectare. If you plant less you won’t get the desired harvest. We have also finished putting fertilizer and from our cropping this year, we hope to get 9 to 11 tonnes per hectare,” said Marapira.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira who was also part of the delegation which toured the farm said the project was a significant development which would help improve the country’s annual wheat production.

The tour was also attended by the Minister of Mines and Mining development, Winston Chitando who also had an appreciation of the winter wheat program.

Last year, Marapira harvested over 500 tonnes of winter wheat and was also adjudged the best 2020 Masvingo provincial producer farmer at the inaugural Zimlife Agriculture Merit Awards (ZAMA).