Many people believe that Mapombi is crazy but nhasi regai ndikuudzei zvangu one munhu wandinofunga kuti anosaya. I know the guy is very powerful that he can instruct the police to arrest me or those guys in cheap nylon suits and dark glasses kuti vandiite rough but I don’t care. Yes, I don’t care because kusiri kufa ndekupiko nhai veduwe?

Nhai Mbuya Nehanda nyakasikana, isu vana vamakasiya todya nhoko dzezvironda ivo vachidya rifa rayo nyika. Mapombi really miss our late VP Muzenda. By the way I heard that Great Zimbabwe University neglected kwaVaMuzenda kumaR where we turned into a heritage site. But Prof Zvobgo munodarireiko nhai veduwe? We saw you running around in 2016 painting the house and the surroundings ndokutobva maita kwakaenda imbwa ndokwaenda tsuro zvokwadi? I thought GZU would maintain kwaVaMuzenda because that’s their main niche but eeeh. I think Zvobgo is serving his last term and very soon there will be sanity in our city kwete zvekusweropenderwa town yese green and cream. I think if given an opportunity he can even paint the whole Chitima green and cream zvokwadi.

Anyway, enough of Zvobgo and kwaVaMuzenda asi vakuru vakati shoko harivhikwe vanonzwa vatonzwa. Mapombi wants to see some action at kwaVaMuzenda. We want to remember him because of the work he did as Vice President. Whether he was not so intelligent or not Mapombi don’t care much about that. Let us remember him.

By the way, I heard that the country is facing electricity challenges and massive loadshedding is looming. Kkkkkkk ndakambozvitaura izvi vamwe vakati ndinorwara pfungwa. This new dispensation is a joke. It’s a dry joke I tell you. They know nothing, ndotoona sekuti Skilled rebhara ndiye ega ari nane. I mean this guy who was accused of bleaching mhani gore riye rechimfana ichi chava kuMDC ichi kkkkkkk. Our Chiwenga is doing much better; he is bringing vaccines – Sinopharm, Sinovac and now I heard Sputikin V what what ko ndinombogona kunyatsoridana here zita racho. He only needs to make sure that skilled rebharazi and nurses are paid handsomely anenge atopedza zvake basa.

Chiwenga must be ED’s running mate hamuzvionewo? Aaah by the way, ED amended the constitution so that there is no running mate clause oooh shame, my poor Chiwenga kuita kuvharirwa panze kudaro? But hazvina hazvo mhosva Mwari ndivo vanoziva.

But this is not fair Cdes; honestly we cannot amend the whole constitution simply because of one person. Mr President you may have succeeded to push Amendment number two but let me assure you that kumagumo kune nyaya. Mapombi was there at the Showground in 2016 when Masvingo province sang the song kumagumo kune nyaya during Zanu PF conference. Let me emphasise again that kumagumo kune nyaya.

So I wanted to talk about this professor who is not only crazy but very crazy. Prof Mthuli kana paine mbanje dzamunosvuta or whatever you eat or drink please tipeiwo. The guy lies with a straight face. In fact I feel sorry for him because demon reZanu rekunyepa rakaita kumumbundikira chaiko and rakamubata zvine samba. Mapombi would like to invite Pastors to pray for Prof Mutuvi nekuti zvokwadi mweya yetsvina yamubata zvine simba.

Mapombi saw a video where Mthuli was being interviewed saying the government has a deep pocket izere mari kkkkkkkk baba vangu iwe mushaya mutupo ko chamakafira kuhondo chiiko zvokwadi? Mthuli said, “the pocket is very deep and zvakarongeka” kkkkkkkkkk mukati hachipengi here chimurume chiya? Kkkkkk which pocket is deep nhai Mthuli? Zvakarongeka kupi? Civil servats are crying every day kuti tiwedzereiwo shoma shoma zvayo so kana zvakarongeka vapeika mari yacho. The roads are in very bad state can’t you use the money to improve roads network nhai Mthuli?

Zimbabweans are not asking for many things, we are saying pay civil servants decent salaries and improve our roads network chete chete. Since the government’s pocket is deep uye zvakarongeka we demand improved living standards for ordinary citizens. Mapombi survives on rotten bananas nemaputi every day but someone is busy bragging that zvakarongeka kkkkkk musazodaro vakomana mugaro mwena uyu ndotokuudzai. Ask Chombo if you think I’m joking or lying, Zvichapera.

Anyway, its lunch time let me go ndindokanga zvangu maputi angu for lunch. But before I go vakomana chandoi chiriko gore rino umwe unofa chete. I’m humbly appealing for donations dzemagumbezi hangu because kwedu kuChitima uku ummmmm kwatonhora. So Mapombi was also thinking about our elderly at the Mucheke Old People’s Home and our kids at the Alpha Cottages; can we spare a thought and assist them during this winter.

Mapombi is thinking of running a campaign #Make A Donation This Winter where I’m inviting everyone to drop his or her old clothes, jerseys and blankets at TellZim offices. The clothes will then be donated to the elderly and less privileged kids in town. I will talk to my bosses at TellZim so that they can take up this campaign. Let us assist our less privileged. Mapombi is not saying buy new clothes; but those clothes that you haven’t been wearing for months or years now; bring them so that we can give them to those in deed.

Many of us are good at blaming nekungotukirira Zanu PF asi kubatsira chaiko havagoni even kupa hembe dzausisapfeke chaiko munhu anenge achida kungodziona dziri mumba. Veduwe let us learn to assist each other, we are one nation. One love!

But ukaonawo zvangu iniwo Mapombi mupengo zvake achifungawo zvakanaka kudai ko kuzoti imi henyu vasvinu? I know some would resist simply because it was said by Mapombi kkkkkkkk. Let me go and have my maputi lunch and some rotten bananas. But I would like to appeal to our pastors to pray for Mthuli because unenge ava kumhanya bani chaiko. Kkkkkkkk hanzi the pocket is deep and zvakarongeka hahahahahahaha chimurume ichi chinopenga chete kkkkkk haaa chinondisetsa ini.

Haaa Mthuli imboko chaiyo. There is no difference between him and Mphoko kkkkk. Koi ye aripiko these days Mphoko kkkkkk haaa nyika yakatakura chokwadi. Mboko imboko