Felix Matasva





MUTARE – Mutare resident magistrate Lazarus Murendo retired and a party to bid him farewell was held over the weekend.





Members of Judicial Services Commission (JSC), Law Society of Zimbabwe and other dignitaries applauded Murendo for his professional and excellent work during the years he served as magistrate.





“We wish you a happy retirement; you executed your work professionally and you were one of the best magistrates in Mutare,” said one official.





One Zanu PF member and former Mutare councilor Cecilia Gambe demanded that Murendo’s tenure be extended like what was done to the Chief Justice Luke Malaba.





"I am appealing for Magistrate Murendo's extension of tenure just like what was done to Malaba. Those who are calling for Malaba's extension of tenure should also allow magistrate Murendo’s tenure to be extended. I am requesting the same extension of term by five years which was given to Malaba to be granted also to Murendo,” said Gambe.





"Murendo should stay in office for the next five years because he is still fit. I will write a petition to Ziyambi Ziyambi demanding for Murendo's extension of term by five years because I do not want him to go on retirement. He did a great deal of service for women who could have lost many properties after divorcing," Gambe added.





Gambe's calls for Magistrate Murendo's extension of term, comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended Chief Justice Luke Malaba's term of office after he reached the retirement age of 70 years.



