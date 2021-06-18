People queuing for IDs at Masvingo registry's offices

The Masvingo Registry office has denied allegations circulating on social media platforms that it is issuing a maximum of 25 identity cards a day.

Masvingo District Registrar Lawrence Mapara said they are not limiting the number of applications on daily basis but it is aiming to reduce overcrowding at the office hence their move to group applicants.

“We are working overtime sometimes since we are trying our best to make sure that everyone who would have registered on any particular day is cleared though we also need to curb the spread of Covid-19,” said Mapara.

Mapara also encouraged people to bring all the required papers so that they will not delay others and or get inconvenienced during the applications.

“We are giving out national identity cards to those who have required papers and those who have letters from their councilors as proof of residence as well as the intended use of the identity document,” Mapara said.

He however pointed out that though getting an identity document is a basic right for every citizen, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for his office to fulfill its constitutional mandate as they are expected to adhere to national health guidelines.

As a result they will only prioritise those whom they feel are greatly in need of the documents.

Most of the people who are collecting the national identity cards are school children who want to register for Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) national examinations.