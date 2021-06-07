Forward Sibanda showing the wounds

MASHAVA- Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who were on patrol in Mashava allegedly set a dog on a security guard who was coming from work in the wee hours of May 27 2021.

Forward Sibanda who is employed as a mine security guard was reportedly on his way from Temeraire at around 5.40am after finishing his night shift.

Sibanda told TellZim News that the police were using an unmarked vehicle and when they stopped in front of him, he began to run since robbery cases are on the rise in the area.

“I was coming from work in the early hours of Thursday and when I saw a pick-up truck stopping in front of me, I began to run because people are being robbed by machete gangs. When they saw me running they set a dog on me and it caught my right leg, biting me several times.

“They bundled me in the truck and when we reached the Mashava police station they released me without charge and apologized,” said Sibanda.

A police report seen by TellZim News claims that Sibanda tried to escape from a crime scene, a dog was set on him and when he was taken to the station, he was released without charge.

“The complainant was found at crime scene of copper cables and in trying to escape, he was chased after by a dog and was bitten. The same was verified and cleared at ZRP Mashava,” reads the report.

Sibanda went to Bere Clinic where he received an injection but was referred to Masvingo for further treatment.

Contacted for comment, provincial police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said the case had not been reported to their Mashava police post.

“I have checked with our Mashava station and they told me that they haven’t recorded such a case,” said Dhewa.

High crime rates have been reported in Mashava recently due to increased illegal mining activities which have prompted the rise of machete gangs.

In February, a mine worker identified as Colet Moyo was reportedly assaulted and left for dead on his way to work.

Moyo who tried to seek medical attention in Bulawayo where he was supposed to have an operation, later succumbed to the injuries sustained during the unfortunate incident.