Joram “Joztek” Vengesai





Ngundu- based singer Joram “Joztek” Vengesai has released two singles he says are meant to comfort and uplift rape victims.

Joztek (30) who hails from Musemwa village in Ngundu says he was motivated to compose both his songs “Anochema” and “Simudza Chiso” after a Chivi woman was brutally raped some time ago.

“I was motivated to compose this song after I heard the sad story of the Chivi woman who was raped. The purpose of the song was to comfort her and other rape victims who had suffered the same fate,” said Joztek.

Joztek told TellZim News that he later saw the need to compose an uplifting song featuring Blantina Zvoushe popularly known as Cinderella.

Joztek last year composed two songs ‘Denda’ and ‘Mweya Munyaradzi’ which raised awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Denda’ lyrics talk about how deadly the virus is, whilst ‘Mweya Munyaradzi’ was a prayer and a comfort song for Zimbabweans, serving the purpose of comforting them from losses and misery which Covid-19 brought upon their lives.

The singer who prefers to record most of his music in Harare, has two albums namely ‘Iva Soja’ and ‘Muka”.

‘Iva Soja’ album comprises of six songs; Makandishorei, Iva soja, Varopafadzei, Tapinda musummer, Husando and Pakunamata.

‘MUKA’ album comprises of 10 songs which are Muka, Mwanasikana, Takafanana, Mwari mukuru, Huya hande, Rwendo rwerudo, Pasi idandaro, Ndaringa ringa, Inorira and Varopafadzei.

Joztek who started singing in 2015, said finances was the major hindrance and he is seeking for sponsorship.

“Financial difficulties is slowing down the production of my music but I have hopes that music sponsors such as Tinashe Mutarisi of Nash Tv will one day come across my music and help me out. I know if I get a sponsor I will rock the airwaves because I have real talent,” said Joztek.