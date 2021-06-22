Masvingo Volleyball Association Chairperson Clemence Muzondo

Barely a week after banning ‘high risk’ sport codes, government together with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) have overturned the ban thereby giving a waiver to nine sport codes.

A somber mood had engulfed the sports fraternity especially the football world but fans, players, technical personnel and other stakeholders were relieved after the exemption for the nine sports codes.

The nine codes got the greenlight to resume action in order to complete critical international and domestic tournaments including Chibuku Super Cup.

Speaking to TellZim News, Eastern region Division One side, Chiredzi Stars team manager Marko Marevesa said the decision by SRC was a step in the right which he hopes will open doors for lower leagues.

“The move by SRC to grant permission for resumption of these nine sporting activities is commendable and gives hope to lower divisions that soon we might also get the nod.

“We are preparing our squad, making sure that our players are available and adhering to the set Covid-19 regulations,” said Marevesa.

Masvingo Boxing promoter, Tawanda Zishiri of D1 promotions applauded the lifting of the ban by SRC ahead of a boxing tourney scheduled for end of July.

“This is what we were calling for and the government has heard us for sure. We are preparing for a tournament that will be held at Flamboyant hotel on July 23, 2021.

Masvingo Tennis Board chairperson, Munyaradzi Thomu told TellZim News that they are now down to serious business after getting the special waiver.

“Since we have been given green light, we are busy preparing for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) under 18 contest which we will host in July. This will be in preparation of three national tournaments which we hope to participate in later on,” said Thomu.

Masvingo Volleyball Association (MVA) chairperson, Clemence Muzondo said they are waiting for dates of resumption for them to move forward.

“We are also waiting for dates to be announced for us to start training in the event that Covid-19 is managed. We had set coaching and referees clinics but all had been stalled by the suspension of sports,” said Mazondo.

This SRC decision will see football fans welcome the Chibuku Super Cup which fans will have to watch in the comfort of their homes due to the set regulations which do not allow fans in the stadia.

Some of the matches to watch out for include the Bulawayo derby between Highlanders FC and Bulawayo Chiefs, Triangle United vs Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos vs Yadah FC.