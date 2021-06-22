Taurayi Mangwiro

Masvingo- The surge in Covid-19 positive cases has prompted action on the part of government, which has seen the immediate ban of sporting activities classified as high risk sports, a move that has been received with mixed emotions by stakeholders in the sports fraternity.

A few months ago, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave a waiver to almost all sports codes to resume action but following World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

Fans, technical personnel and players who were geared for action had their joy cut short after Vice President who also doubles as the Minister for Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga announced Covid-19 restrictions which banned sporting activities.

Speaking to TellZim News, Masvingo boxing promoter, Tawanda Zishiri of D1 promotions said the ban had thrown everything which they had planned in disarray and called on the government to review the set rules and regulations since talent was going to waste.

“The restrictions are unfair to us because we also earn a living through sport. We are law abiding citizens and they could have easily allowed us to continue whilst they monitor our activities.

“In the short period which they allowed us to resume matches, we followed all protocols and participated in Harare boxing tourneys where everyone who participated was tested. These continuous bans on some sporting activities hinders sport development in the country,” said Zishiri.

Triangle United head coach, Taurayi Mangwiro said the government directive crashed their hopes of a smooth season but stated that they will implement individual trainings for players to stay fit.

“Just like anyone else we are affected by this government decision to suspend some sporting activities which include football. We had hoped that since we had been allowed to resume action we were going to have a smooth season.

“However, we have no other plan but to accept the restrictions put in place to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. We will still keep our faith and our players will continue working on individual trainings to maintain shape and fitness,” said Mangwiro.

Masvingo Volleyball Association Chairperson, Clemence Muzondo told TellZim News that all morale and hype which was in camp ahead of tournaments which were planned had gone into thin air.

“We are greatly disappointed by this development. Clubs were gearing up for a tournament which was slated for this coming weekend only to be told that it has been cancelled. We await communication on the next step from our motherboard.

However, a few days after the announcement, the SRC issued out Statutory Instrument (SI) 170 of 2021 which gave a waiver to ‘low risk’ sport codes which include table tennis, athletics and tennis.

“Pursuant to the recently Gazetted Statutory Instrument 170 of 2021 the following sports codes classified as low risks are hereby authorized to resume their activities in accordance with their previously approved protocols encompassing national and World Health Organization guidelines.

The sports code are Archery, Angling, Cricket, Equestrian, Polo, Shooting, Wood ball, Table Tennis, Aquatics, Bass, Cycling, Rowing, Polocrosse, Tennis, Triathlon, Horse racing, Badminton, Athletics, Chess, Draughts, Golf, Motor Sport, Lawn Bowls and Teqball,” reads SI 170 of 2021.



