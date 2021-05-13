Ezra Chadzamira

Believe Mpofu

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira has encouraged people to make money out of waste through recycling projects.

Chadzamira was speaking at Roy business center where he had gone for the national cleanup campaign on June 4 and told residents of the area that they could earn a living through selling empty beer and soft-drink cans, plastic bottles and plastic paper that can be recycled to make bricks and other things.

“I encourage you to maintain a clean environment and I also want to make you understand that there is money in waste. There are people who are earning a living through selling waste.

“Maintaining a clean environment will open a way for investors to come and develop this area, since it is an important place where main roads meet,” said Chadzamira.

Speaking at the same event Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Masvingo Provincial Manager Milton Muusha said he was pleased with the cleanness at Roy business centre saying educating the rural folk about the need to keep their areas clean was yielding results.

“I am happy that people at Roy are aware of the need to keep a clean environment as shown by how clean this area is. We urge you to keep on doing this as we are targeting to transform not only urban areas but also rural areas for the betterment of our health and wellbeing,” said Muusha.

Masvingo Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Jefta Sakupwanya said he was happy that people were following the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s National Clean Up initiative that is conducted first Friday of every month.