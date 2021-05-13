George Chimwayange

Daring thieves last week broke into Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Gutu District offices and got away with three computers and accessories which contained all electoral information for the Gutu administrative district.

The stolen property are; HP monitor serial number 6CM3031KNK, HP monitor serial number 6CM3031LKI and CPU serial number TRF 312OV7, HP laptop, HP monitor serial number 6CM3031KG8, sage protector adapter, HP CPU serial number 4CE809XMM and car keys.

ZEC provincial elections officer, Zex Pudurai confirmed the break in saying that the incident was an infringement of the people’s rights to vote.

“It is quite unfortunate that we have lost our property and it is people’s right to participate in electoral activities without any hindrance but some people thought of stealing electoral property.

“It’s the community’s responsibility to report to the Police and to the ZEC offices concerning people who are dealing with computers so they can find the perpetrators.

ZEC has reportedly managed to replace the stolen property and police have opened an internal investigation into the incident.

Contacted for comment, national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed that a report was made and that the police were investigating the case.

“I can confirm that the incident happened a few days ago and was reported to the police. The case is now under investigation,” said Nyathi.