Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Uncertainty over reopening of schools

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Saturday, June 19, 2021 / comment : 0


Terrence Ndowora

There is uncertainty over the re-opening of schools which was scheduled to open on June 28, 2021, TellZim News can report.

Jasper Chimedza, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary said there was going to be a review on the decision on whether schools will remain closed or will open.

“We have not made a decision yet, there is going to be a review as usual to see if schools are going to open or will remain closed,” said Chimedza.

These likely changes could be effected after Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga imposed new Covid-19 restrictions last week on Saturday June 12, 2021, which banned all gatherings.

Schools have been recently a covid-19 hotspot evidenced by quite a good number of reported cases of the virus.

Two schools in Matabeleland South reported 106 cases of Covid-19, reigniting fears that schools are hotspots and that authorities were not adequately prepared for their reopening.

Morgenster Teachers College was recently declared a Covid-19 hotspot after a spike of 67 positive cases since Saturday June 12 which led the institution to be locked down in less than a month.


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)