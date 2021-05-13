There is uncertainty over the re-opening of schools which was scheduled to open on June 28, 2021, TellZim News can report.

Jasper Chimedza, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary said there was going to be a review on the decision on whether schools will remain closed or will open.

“We have not made a decision yet, there is going to be a review as usual to see if schools are going to open or will remain closed,” said Chimedza.

These likely changes could be effected after Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga imposed new Covid-19 restrictions last week on Saturday June 12, 2021, which banned all gatherings.

Schools have been recently a covid-19 hotspot evidenced by quite a good number of reported cases of the virus.

Two schools in Matabeleland South reported 106 cases of Covid-19, reigniting fears that schools are hotspots and that authorities were not adequately prepared for their reopening.

Morgenster Teachers College was recently declared a Covid-19 hotspot after a spike of 67 positive cases since Saturday June 12 which led the institution to be locked down in less than a month.



