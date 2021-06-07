File picture

Clayton Shereni

Masvingo’s water supply situation has significantly improved in recent weeks after the city managed to solve persistent power problems at the Bushmead Water Works pump station.

The situation which had gone from bad to worse in the past months where residents would queue for water at boreholes all day long has positively changed.

High density areas which were the most affected areas are now receiving the precious liquid almost daily.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) Director, Anoziva Muguti applauded the city fathers for improving water supply and said he hoped the situation keeps getting better.

“There is much improvement in both the availability and quality of water. We just hope and pray that the situation keeps on improving. Gone are the days when we would wake up at 3 am to go and fetch water at boreholes,” said Muguti.

Masvingo Residents Forum (MRF) chairperson, Brighton Ramusi said the supply has significantly improved but called upon the local authority to consider reducing their rates which he said are beyond residents’ reach.

“We are seeing a change and the supply has greatly improved. Our concern is on the hiked rates which they are charging. We once wrote to the Town clerk and the Mayor asking them to consult residents on the issue of rates and they promised to do so but it’s over three months now. They should talk to residents and get to hear what they afford because the rates are too high,” said Ramusi.

Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke said they are working flat out to continue providing adequate water to residents daily.

“As city of Masvingo we are doing our best to try and provide water to residents. Right now we are pumping close to 30 mega litres daily and we hope to continue improving our supply,” said Maboke.

The water crisis which had engulfed the city attracted public anger and some residents had to stage a demo at the town house demanding consistent supply of adequate and quality water, with MURRA petitioning Parliament in May about the water woes.

Masvingo is also in the process of trying to implement its Water Augmentation Phase 2 project, a development which will see its pumping capacity double to 60 mega litres.