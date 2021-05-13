File Picture of a woman at a Madzibaba shrine

Perpetua Murungweni

Villagers in Rufaro Resettlement Area under Chief Zimuto were left dumbstruck last Sunday after a 42-year-old woman died soon after being given life predictions at a Madzibaba shrine.

Eustina Mudavanhu was pronounced dead on arrival at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after she had collapsed at Madzibaba Garai’s shrine in Zimuto.

The man of the cloth had just predicted that Mudavanhu was in good health and that she was going to prosper in life.

Speaking to TellZim, Mudavanhu’s daughter Lucky Mavenga said her mother was on her way to Masvingo town when she decided to pass through the shrine but collapsed and died after the church service.

“My mother was fit and had even insisted that we walk to town but later decided to pass through the shrine.

“After we attended the church service she received a prophecy from Madzibaba Garai that she was ok and was going to prosper in life. After the church service she asked for water and I gave her. I then went to fetch for food and while I was away, she collapsed and died,” Mavenga said.

Mavenga said Mudavanhu was later rushed to hospital where the doctor confirmed that she had died.