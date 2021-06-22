The fish pond which had close to 2000 breams

Terrence Ndowora

A Zaka fish farmer from Chinorumba area was left counting losses after thieves took advantage of the night and poor security at his homestead and wiped his fish pond which had close to 2000 breams, TellZim News has learnt.

Kufakunesu Musasiyashe from Muhope village under Chief Nhema in Zaka said he suspects that the thieves used nets to catch caught all the fish which he said were close to 2000 breams.

Musasiyashe said the loss affected his business adventure as he was targeting to sell the fish in a few months’ time.

“I wanted to maximize on profits so I decided to keep the fish in the pond a bit since they were 4 months old and weighing a total of about 400kgs. My target was to harvest them when they get to eight months and that’s how I lost the whole pond,” said Musasiyashe.

He went on to say he won’t be stopped by the loss as he is planning to construct more ponds and do the project at a larger scale.

“I will not be deterred by this. In fact it has motivated me to do more and I will make a living out of it so I intent to construct three more ponds and some of the material is already in place,” said Musasiyashe.

Musasiyashe started fish farming in February 2020, a project which he says has grown in leaps and bounces to help him look after his family.

He said he has a passion in fish farming and used the internet to research information about fish farming.

“I have a passion in fish farming and I started this project after researching about fish farming on the internet. I watched YouTube videos and surfed the internet on how other farmers in and outside the country were doing it. My dream is to become one of the best fish farmers in the district,” said Musasiyashe.