File picture: Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

The Zimbabwe Medical Association (Zima) is organizing to make a donation to fellow medical personnel at Mpilo Central Hospital after their properties were gutted by fire.

An inferno broke out in the staff quarters on May 26, destroying properties worth thousands of dollars and left many families out in the cold.

Zima Secretary General Dr Bismarck Mateveke said they recently visited Mpilo Central Hospital and saw a need to chip in and help fellow medical practitioners.

“We went to Bulawayo to assess the situation at Mpilo Central Hospital. The damage is quite extensive, so we sat down and discussed on how we can engage with different partners and find a way to help our fellow doctors.

“We are already engaging with various partners who are helping us gather up the donations,” said Mateveke.

Speaking after touring the gutted facilities, Ministry of Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro said they are expediting the process of acquiring new identification documents and certificates for the affected doctors.

“We have already sat down and given each other tasks as Government. We have already arranged that they get their birth certificates, ID cards and their passports as soon as possible.

Holiday Inn has also donated linen and furniture as part its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The hospital services the southern region of Zimbabwe and has the capacity to accommodate 600 patients.

Kwekwe General Hospital staff quarters also caught fire this week, affecting nine families and destroying their property.