Traditional leaders posing for a photoshoot

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) recently met with chiefs from Masvingo as the church continues to engage traditional leaders in its effort to strengthen social cohesion and the role of the church in developing the province.

Some of the issues which were topical during the one day workshop include Early Child Marriages, Drug and Substance Abuse and Child Trafficking.

United Methodist Church (UMC) district superintendent, Jairos Mafondokoto said it was the role of the church to bring unison in communities and that they saw it fit to partner traditional leaders.

“As a church we are working together with chiefs so that we have a community which lives and works together in unity. The rate of drug abuse in our communities has been worrisome and we hope that through these engagements, our traditional leaders we will have a community which fears God,” said Mafondokoto.

Chief Nhema born Rangarirai Bwawanda stressed that there is need for traditional leaders to be vocal in the fight against drug abuse and early child marriages, a cancer which has spread like veld fires among youths.

“We are trying our best as traditional leaders to stop early child marriages and reduce drug abuse amongst our youths. It has been noted that during the lockdown, many youths were engaging in drug abuse and young girls were being impregnated. It is our burden as traditional leaders to stop our youths from engaging in these activities and educate them on dangers which come with these,” said Chief Nhema.

Chief Nhema also mentioned the need to include People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the fight against Covid-19 so as to curb the spread of the disease amongst PWDs.

“There is great need to increase Covid-19 awareness amongst People with Disabilities especially the deaf and dumb. If they are trained, they can convey the message to their colleagues and help in the great fight against the spread of Covid-19,”said Bwawanda.