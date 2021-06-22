Long distance buses loading at old Croco motors

MASVINGO- Masvingo city council has shifted the blame on its failure to move buses back to Mucheke Rank to Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) which they accused of ignoring their communication.

Masvingo Mayor Councillor Collen Maboke said ZUPCO refused to move its buses to Mucheke terminus saying that they were given the directive by government to remain at their operating points in the CBD.

“ZUPCO has refused to move its buses to Mucheke Terminus because they told us they were given the ‘directive’ to remain at their operating points in the CBD by government and we have sent a letter for the negotiations of the terms of the move hence we are now waiting for the response,” he said.

He went on to say that the other buses besides ZUPCO only go to Mucheke terminus to buy vouchers and use the CBD as a pick up point for their passengers while in rare cases they just send conductors to purchase them.

“The other buses only go to Mucheke Terminus to purchase vouchers and come back to CBD to collect their passengers,” said Maboke.

When contacted for comment, ZUPCO Masvingo manager Wiseman Ziweni denied the allegations and said his fleet still use Mucheke terminus though he refused to shed more light on the matter saying he had left the office for the day.

The use of the CBD as a picking point for buses have seen a surge in the littering of the environment in town as travellers resort to use undesignated points as toilets to relieve themselves.