Winter Wheat in Rupike irrigation scheme

Rupike Irrigation Scheme in Ward 23 of Masvingo South constituency has planted 17,6 hectares of winter wheat under the winter wheat production programme targeting an average yield of 1.8 tonnes per hectare.

The scheme’s Agricultural, Technical and Extension Services (Agritex) Supervisor Tinashe Chirambadare said that they have a total of 17,6hectares of wheat Seedco Nduna chief hybrid that is already at booting stage.

50 percent of the wheat is under Command Agriculture while the other half is the irrigation scheme’s initiative.

“We have a total of 17,6 hectares of the SeedCo Nduna chief hybrid wheat seed that is at booting stage and 50 percent is command wheat which is extremely doing well and there is also non-command wheat,” said the Chirambadare.

The project, according to Chirambadare is not affected by electricity challenges as the cooperative members are paying up their bills effectively and on time.

“As a family or cooperative, we stick to our guiding laws and make sure that our members pay up their bills by every 10th day of the month to avoid electricity disconnections and members are effectively adhering by paying their bills in time,” said Chirambadare.

Chirambadare attributed the success of their scheme to team work and that they are not like other schemes who always cry for government assistance when they fail to manage their schemes.

“In order for our farming scheme to be a success we team up for a purpose, and we are not like other schemes who always cry for the government’s hand when they fail to manage their schemes,” said Chirambadare.

Rupike irrigation scheme does not only concentrate on wheat as they also grow other crops like sugar beans and so far they are harvesting their Nua 45 beans, said Chirambadare.

“We do not only concentrate on wheat but we also grow a variety of crops like sugar beans and so far we are harvesting our Nua 45 beans and have so far harvested 66,9hectares with a total of 10,3 hectares remaining expecting a yield of 1,6t/ha,” said Chirambadare.

Rupike irrigation scheme Agritex officer Pretiosa Mhike, indicated that they have already started land preparation for the plantation of maize scheduled for next month.

“Since we concentrate on a variety of crops we are preparing the land for green mealies with our planting day according to our cropping calendar set at August 2 2021,” said Mhike.

Rupike irrigation scheme draws its water from Tugwane Dam and it accommodates 200 families.



