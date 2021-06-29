Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi

More than 72 000 people have been arrested for flouting Covid-19 regulations in Masvingo Province by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics, which were released by Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi stated that 72 990 and 19 342 vehicles have so far been impounded after the drivers were caught driving after Covid-19 imposed curfews and some transporting people without required documents.

From January 5 to July 5 this year, a total of 36 224 people were arrested, while 8 896 cars were impounded for Covid-19 offences between the same dates.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa urged people to follow the Covid-19 regulations so as to curb the spread of the disease.

“People should have the mindset to minimize the spread of Covid-19, not to wear masks for fear of the police but for their own safety, and should also comply with the Covid-19 regulations.

“The police is working with other stakeholders like Ministry of Health and Child Care, Masvingo City Council and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting in spreading awareness to the public about Covid-19. For those who fail to follow Covid-19 regulations, they are arrested and they will pay a fine of ZW$500”said Dhewa.

The police also works with other organizations like Christian Care which have trained 50 Community Health Club Volunteers to take a leading role in the dissemination of Covid-19 health and accountability information.

Christian Care also supports Masvingo City Council Environmental Health department staff to carry out Covid-19 messaging in the residential areas.

Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said that backyard shebeens are contributing to the increase of active cases as many people are gathering at these shebeens without following Covid-19 protocol.

“We are working with the police in finding ways on how to deal with these people as it is illegal to operate shebeens when the government has announced that all beer halls should close, so the police is arresting all those people,” said Irimayi.