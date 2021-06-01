Masvingo Provincial taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi

Masvingo Alvod Training Center has been reopened to quarantine returnees from neighbouring countries following new Covid-19 restrictions being put in place as a third wave of the pandemic has hit the country.

Masvingo Provincial taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi confirmed that Alvod Training Centre has been registered as a quarantine centre and is now open for returnees from neighbouring countries.

“Alvod Training Centre accommodates 40 returnees at a time and is now ready. Recently 21 returnees were released from Beitbridge Boarder Post but we only received 11 returnees after 10 escaped from a ZUPCO bus they were travelling in,” said Irimayi.

He encouraged returnees to abide by the regulations and follow standard procedures put in place by government so that they are contained and avoid putting other people in danger of contracting the virus, worse still its deadly mutations.

.“We are encouraging people returning from South Africa to follow standard procedures put in place by the government and refrain from escaping quarantine centers putting other people and relatives at risk. Being quarantined is not being imprisoned but it is a health measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“To the relatives of those who escape quarantine, it is important to avoid these people because they are capable of spreading the virus and it would be wiser to report to the nearest police station, health officials at any clinic or any traditional leaders in respective areas. Let us protect ourselves and families from those who escape from quarantine centers because the virus is deadly,” added Irimayi.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu said he was not sure of the new developments but he said that the centre was an isolation centre since the beginning of the pandemic.

He said that right now people who would have tested positive are isolated at Beitbridge so that they do not move around contaminating other people.

“Alvod Training Centre was an isolation Centre last year, people would be tested at the border post and results would follow them to their districts. Those found positive would remain at the centre while those found negative were sent home,” said Shamhu.