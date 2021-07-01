|Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa
Kimberly Kusauka
Four unidentified robbers recently pounced on a forex
dealer in Rujeko suburb in Masvingo and went away with over US$ 4000 after
threatening him with gunshots before assaulting him.
Emmanuel Chidyausavi (29) of Rujeko C lost US$4 260 to
robbers who fired gunshots inside his house and later assaulted him with an
iron bar, leaving him with injuries on his left leg.
Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said police investigations are
underway.
"We received the case in which Chidyausavi was
robbed of cash amounting to $US 4 260 at his homestead in Rujeko C and police
investigations are underway," said Dhewa.
Circumstances are that four male armed robbers forced
their way into Chidyausavi's house just after midnight while he was sleeping
with his family through a screen door.
Chidyausavi allegedly heard some noise and tried to
block his bedroom door with his wardrobe to stop the robbers from getting inside.
After attempting to penetrate into the bedroom in
vain, the robbers then proceeded to the bedroom window and fired one gunshot,
warning Chidyausavi to open the door but he did not comply.
They then returned to the bedroom door and kept
pushing until they made their way inside where they took money from
Chidyausavi’s wallet and wardrobe.
They then assaulted Chidyausavi on his left leg with
an iron bar and fled the scene with a total amount of $US 4 260.
"We encourage members of the public to avoid keeping
large amounts of money in their homes," said Dhewa.
Masvingo is experiencing a high number of robbery
cases this year and recently police recovered property worth over US$ 10 000 in
Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch.
