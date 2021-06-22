CDCGZ projects manager Chidaushe Mudadi

Kimberly Kusauka

Centre for Gender and Community Development in Zimbabwe (CDCGZ) recently distributed 1000 kilimo rape seedlings to Ebenezar Zvamahande Cooperative, a gardening project in Ward 33 in Masvingo District after conducting training in bookkeeping and documentation.

CDCGZ projects manager Chidaushe Mudadi said that the donation was made on June 3 and it benefited 51 women and 10 men, which he said was a success as sometimes communities like these lacked support in their projects.

“The donation made by CDCGZ benefited more women than men, thus enhancing women empowerment.

“Communities lack start up support hence the distribution of these seedlings will go a long way in the realisation of the farming cooperative’s plans,” said Mudadi.

Chairperson for Ebenezer Zvamahande garden Eslina Madzvamuse said the garden project will women who had to travel long distances to fetch water to irrigate their vegetables, and they have also taken the opportunity to come up with a funeral policy.

“As the chairperson for Zvamahande garden, l am very happy with the project because it helps 50 women who used to walk long distances to fetch water for irrigating their plants.

“The women were given an opportunity to gather and they managed to come up with a funeral policy which is yet to be named,” said Madzvamuse.

CDCGZ is supporting another garden project in Mbetu Village in Ward 11 Masvingo District where women are growing vegetables they will sell at Chitima Fruit and Vegetable Market.

The organization has also donated sewing machines to women in the same area which they are using to sew reusable sanitary pads for women and girls as well as masks.