Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira has vowed to lead the provincial charge in the drive towards achieving national food security as he undertakes a number of farming projects at his Crest Ibeka Farm along Masvingo – Mashava road, TellZim News can report.

Speaking during the tour of his 120-hectare farm, Chadzamira said he is working towards the attainment of national development goals, which tasked Masvingo to ensure the national food security due to the abundance of water resources in the province.

“We must work tirelessly as a province to ensure attainment of national food security. The agriculture sector will raise our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a province because of the water resources we have here,”

“Government is targeting over 60 000 ha of irrigation farming in this province which would contribute to the province retaining its status as the bread basket of the nation. There is no way Zimbabwe would go around the region begging for food if we as farmers ensure farming is seriously practiced ,” said Chadzamira.

At his farm, Chadzamira has planted 30 ha of winter wheat from the 50 ha he had set aside for farming while 20 ha is set for the production of lucerne meant for cattle.

“Ibeka farm is 120 ha but from that land I will manage to plant crops on 50 ha and the remainder will be set aside for cattle production. 20 ha will be put under Lurcene grass, which will enable us to keep close to 600 cattle.

It is not a matter of having more hectares of land but utilising the available land is important. If you utilise the land fully, you can contribute to the development of the provincial economy and the nation at large,” said Chadzamira.

He also went on to challenge all the beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme to tirelessly work on the land and ensure maximum productivity and also take advantage of the irrigation opportunities presented by government in all districts around the province,”

“Let us take advantage of the water provision schemes introduced by government to drill three boreholes per Ward and ensure irrigation of crops especially towards realisation of goals set on the introduction of Pfumvudza or conservation farming.

“In areas where there is no electricity, government is going to install solar systems for irrigation purposes for the watering of one or two hectare plots,” he said.

Farmers have been challenged to embrace the Command Agriculture scheme to get inputs and equipment that would help them in their farming activities.

Masvingo province is home to the nation’s largest water bodies in recently completed Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi.

Other dams like Manyuchi, Manjirenji, Siya, Mushandike and Muzhi can play a key role in irrigation farming.

Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet Davison Marapira is also expecting a bumper harvest after planting 30 ha of winter wheat at his Lamonte Farm in Masvingo West constituency.