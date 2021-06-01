I want to say werocome werocome to our comrades with Shangaani Bags who landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport from the UK kkkkk, seka zvako Mapombi, kuseka nhamo serugare. Now we can no longer walk with our Shangaani bags in peace, kungoonekwa taakutonzi kwaiva sei kuUK. Hanzi they only came with the accent after these 20 years kkk. At least tozoonawo nhamo yacho tese kkkkk. These are some of the guys who have been talking about bad governance while they were in the UK. Now they will speak from an informed view point and experience kwete zvekunzwa. They were accusing us failing to dislodge Zanu PF from ivo vakagara zvavo naQueen Elizabeth vachidya mapaunzi. Welcome home guys, Zanu PF is still in power and as 2023 polls draw nearer, I hope your votes will count. Kkkk kusekera godo semukadzi wenhaka,aimbova maDiaspora votes nhaka achava maLocal votes zvokwadi vakuru vakataura vakati kugarika mwena unoguma nhasi zvaitika. But I do not understand something, maybe I need a professor to xul me here, of cause not Mthuli kkk. That one is a smoking professor kkkk. Hanzi Zvinhu zvakarongeka kkkk. Pamwe the definition of kurongeka differs with location saka pamwe chinorevesa kkk. I have not heard anything about the midterm budget review, asi haina kuzoitwa? I can’t wait to hear the most what the usually mischievous professor said about the budget.

Back to my issue, why do people complain about the government agreeing to receive the deportees? Kkkk I heard these guys were criminals, vanga vagara mushe vaakufarisa, hey guys we do not break the law when we have gone into exile, and surely how can we engage in criminal activities in a foreign land. Last time I warned our brothers and sisters who are in South Africa to desist from looting and today I want to warn all diasporians not to do misarinya kunyika dzeupoteri. We are a peace loving country that is why we have remained mum even when Zanu PF is urinating on us kkkk.

What I am not sure of now is if these guys will not bring sophisticated type of criminality here. I hope they have learnt their lessons and we should just embrace them as our brothers. They should also note that in Zimbabwe we don’t value human rights that much zvekuti if they try what they were doing in the UK our boys will send them to Chikurubi kusina bacon kkk.

On that note, I heard the UK has slapped business mogul Kuda Tagwirei and his companies with travel restrictions and sanctions. It’s a good move by our former colonizer but I don’t know if the sanctions are really effective especially considering the fact that these guys are really moneyed. Especially on travel bans I don’t think they will feel an effect of it. These guys have been looting since time immemorial and we have seen other people who have been on sanctions list becoming presidents and vice presidents, I don’t think they are really effective ini. If they really want these guys to reform I think they need a new strategy.

I heard that Chamisa was saying though the Zanu PF led government was doing its best to curb the spread of Covid-19, there were some irregularities that are leaving the general populace exposed. Hanzi the general populace should play their roles to curb this spread not to wait for the government. This shows some level of maturity in this young politician. Mind you dear readers, I have never said Chamisa is immature ini, ndaingozvinzwawo ndiri kwedu kuChitima uku. We do not need politics of opposing just for the sake of opposing. We need to unite on issues of national importance and differ in politics. We need unity of purpose, makudo ndemamwe aya panhamo anorwirana ozorwira mhamhe kana muvengi aenda. This animal called Covid-19 will wipe us all if we are not careful. We should unite and show a united front not to try and score cheap politics. The virus has been ravaging magenerals aya now yavakubata bata kumaChiefs uku, yakatanga anMudhe kuBikita, tevere Tshovani nashi ndonzwa yava kunaMahlatini paTsholotsho apa.

Hanzi naMinister Marapira uyu aimbova mutevedzeri wemutevedzeri wemutungamiriri wenyika asati aresigner Zimbabwean politics should shift from politics of talking to action. Hanzi we should talk politics only 20 percent and the rest should be practical thus working for the people. I think this is what the young man is doing after a long time of silence. I am happy also to have heard vana Hwende vachiti they were also jabbed saying the number of people who were vaccinated has increased following a vaccination campaign by the MDC Alliance. Here in Masvingo our opposition party activists ana Wakura took to the social media when they were jabbed chero takazonzwa vaakucomplainer as usual kuti hanzi ndanyorerwa pabepa. That is the type of politics we have in Zimbabwe, kungoshora zvese akomana. Thank you guys lead by example, let everyone get vaccinated timboona kwazvosvika.

I heard the foul mouthed twitter Joji alias Jamwanda on twitter saying the MDC has been given half a million doses of American vaccines. If that is true then what is wrong with that, this is what Mapombi is saying about unity of purpose. Let Zanu Pf go to the east ikoko kunana China and Russia then vakomana vechidiki voendawo kuWest then people get vaccinated. I am sure you will agree with me that these guys should go kunongwavha ngwavha zvavauya nazvo todya tese senyika.

I have a lot to talk today but eish handingazvipedzi, mi heard South Africa and Rwanda have since send their boys for the friendly matches hosted by Mozambique in the Cabo Delgado province and we are yet to send ours. Tumirai vakomana vedu vanoratidzawop zvavo zvidavado kkkkkk. I heard Zuma was given time to refresh and attend to his brother’s funeral. At least thumbs up to the judiciary system of the so-called Rainbow nation for allowing uncle Msholozi to bury his relative otherwise in other countries those kind of privileges are hard to come by if any are offered.

Before I sign off, let me warn you guys, hanzi kuchatonhora zvinoshura so please stay indoors, kana vanoda kubuda make sure that makapfeka zvinodziya. Ko Mphoko ari kupi, please our beloved VP huyai timbononamatira nyika against mweya wehumondi, suicide and armed robberies wapinda munuyika.Mboko Imboko