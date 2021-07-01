Leslie Karumbidza

The Chiadzwa locals in Manicaland province have labeled Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Companies (ZCDC) an economic gimmick which was setup to exploit their natural resources.

Locals have since called for the company’s immediate dissolution since it isn’t serving their interests and ignoring the corporate social needs of the society.

A recent survey carried out by Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCOOD) with the aid of Community Resource Monitoring Agents (CORA) concluded that locals were reduced to beggars and many no longer afford a decent meal.

“The hopes of the community to realize any value from their diamond are fading. Due to the presence of diamonds in the area, the cost of buying food stuffs and groceries have just gone up. Locals have been forced to use hard currency thereby making it difficult for the already struggling poor Chiadzwa villagers,” reads the report.

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZIDAWU) president, Cosmas Sunguro told Tellzim News that there are no meaningful development projects being undertaken by the company since taking over mining operations in Chiadzwa.

“Health facilities remain substandard with elderly and women walking 10km to access healthcare facilities. The road network is in a dire state which has forced ZUPCO to withdraw its services and left the community using private transport operators who charge exorbitant fares. The company do not employ locals whom they accuse of being thieves,” said Sunguro.

However, ZCDC Head of Public Relations and Community Development Sugar Chagonda dismissed the allegations as biased and said the company was doing its corporate social responsibilities which were benefiting locals.

“In the education sector, ZCDC constructed Gandauta Science and Computer laboratory, rehabilitated Banda Primary School and paid school bursaries worth $ 183 590. We have also helped in infrastructure development with the rehabilitation of dip tanks, roads and installation of boreholes.

“Chiadzwa and Mukwada Clinics were also rehabilitated. ARDA Transau clinic water installation was part of our works. ZCDC supported the Zunde raMambo initiative sector through the provision of agricultural inputs and implements to the community,” said Chagonda.

ZCDC was also flagged in the Auditor General’s 2019 report which claimed that $400 million was lost illicit financial activities.