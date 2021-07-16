Chipinge RDC offices

Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) has dismissed allegations by residents that council diverted devolution funds to pay its workers, saying the funds were used to benefit the community.

The allegations were put to light by a recent report by Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) that stated that Chipinge residents were accusing council of misusing devolution funds meant for development and were using them to pay their employees while service delivery was plunging into a devastating state.

The residents who were part of the survey expressed their disgruntlement on the use of the devolution which they said have nothing to show for it.

Chipinge Rural District Council Chairperson Zivanai Nyakuchena said the allegations were mere falsehoods as audits had been done.

“The audits were done and there was no such information that showed misappropriation of devolution funds as claimed by the residents.

Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer Blessing Mamvosha said the allegation were meant to tarnish the image of the local authority.

“The laws of this country clearly prescribe how the council and or abuser should be dealt with in case they have misused funds.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator (DDC) William Mashava told TellZim News that there is no grain of truth from the residents’ allegation.

“Council has this year been audited by external auditors from Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Local Government (parent ministry) to show transparency.

Devolution funds were put to good use as the community benefited from the lorry, tractor and towed grader which were brought using the funds.

“The funds were also used for community development projects on infrastructure which saw the construction of Muzarangebeto Bridge near Checheche Gowth point and Checheche Growth Point Clinic plus staff house.

“We channeled some of the funds into the education sector which had been destroyed by Cyclone Idai and we constructed classroom blocks at Goko Primary School, Charuma Primary School and furnished primary and secondary schools with desks and chairs,” said Mashava.

Mashava invited TellZim News and the members of the community to visit the local authority to personally look at their books.