MASVINGO-Chiredzi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Lovemore Chisema recently took a swipe at Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in the Lowveld, accusing them of insubordination.

Chisema accused some NGOs of not following protocol and going into communities behind the back of local leaders and implementing projects without their knowledge.

Chisema was speaking during the Mandate and Operations of NGOs meeting held at the Robert Mugabe School of Education on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he said those who go behind local leaders to implement activities will be seen as intruders if caught.

“There are some organizations who have a big brother mentality especially those from Harare. They come and implement activities without the knowledge of local leaders. Everything has protocol and channels which must be followed, but you hear some of them saying we have notified the Permanent Secretary’s office in Harare.

“Even if you come and try to hide we will always know and if we catch you, we won't treat you like a partner but maybe as someone who interferes with our privacy,” said Chisema.

Responding to Chisema’s sentiments during the question and answer session, a participant who said he had travelled from Harare said there is always a misconception that they would be gunning for political mileage yet they will be working to alleviate poverty.

“In some instances people misinterpret some of our activities in the societies. At times you would be seen as someone with political ambitions yet in actual fact you wouldn’t be having that in mind. So we would like to plead with authorities here to give us a free space to work for the people.

“Some of us have worked in various districts and we know protocol and where we should start and end, so we would like to plead with local leaders to let us do what we were called to do, because we were called to serve the people,” he said.

Chiredzi District was in recent months on the limelight when Chiredzi North Member of Parliament (MP) Roy Bhila allegedly demanded control of civic society activities in his constituency.

In May this year, Bhila torched storm when he demanded power over activities which the civic society were implementing.

Bhila was reportedly displeased by not being consulted on the US$19 million USAid Zimbabwe initiated ANCHORS project which targeted the Gonarezhou, Bubye Valley, Save Valley Conservancies.