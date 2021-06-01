CHIREDZI- Chiredzi Town Council recently moved a motion to adopt modern technologies in their financial department to avoid issues of double allocation of stands which has been a thorn in the flesh for the local authority, TellZim News can report.

Chiredzi Town Council recently held its 18th full council meeting where they deliberated on the need to embrace modern technologies in their financial department to rectify the issue of double payment of single stands which results in the double allocation of that same stand.

Chairman of the Audit Committee, Liberty Macharaga presented before the council that there was need to adopt modern financial technologies in order to avoid double allocation of stands which will end up raising corruption allegations against the council.

“We have issues of stands being sold to two different people due to the failure of our council in storing information into databases. There are many cases whereby two people are being allocated one stand due the misplacement of hard copy receipts of payments made, so in order to end this, the audit committee came to an agreement with the adoption of modern technology in financial operations,” said Macharaga.

Chiredzi Town Council Chairman Gibson Hwende also highlighted that adopting new modern financial technologies was overdue, saying that it will go a long way in dealing with cases of double allocations which might lead the council to be dragged to court on corruption charges.