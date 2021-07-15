File picture

CHIVHU- The situation at one of the country’s busiest in-transit public transport ranks is becoming a ticking health bomb as it has gone for some time without running water, putting both travelers and local commuters at risk of contracting diseases.

In an interview with TellZim News, Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) chairperson Collen Zvarevashe said the problem at the bus rank required urgent attention from the responsible authorities as it may culminate into a health disaster caused by waterborne diseases and especially, Covid-19.

“The situation at the busiest rank in the small town is a serious compromise to the nation's fighting efforts against the Covid-19 scourge.

"We are calling upon responsible authorities to provide a healthy and safe service delivery system as the bus rank is running without water for both market customers and travelers to wash their hands,” Zvarevashe said.

Zvarevashe said customers risk contracting various diseases after buying fruits or visiting the toilets while in transit because there is no running water to either wash the fruits or their hands.

"We advise Chikomba Rural District Council to use the commissioned pay toilet as a public toilet at the mean time whilst constructing proper ablution facility at the bus rank with running water.

"We raised this problem long back but the responsible authorities are doing nothing. We advise the rural district council to at least drill a borehole near the rank to mitigate the water challenge,” he said.

Efforts to get an official comment from the Chikomba Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Bulen Chiwara were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered for several days.