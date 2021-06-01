Chivi RDC Chairperson Godfrey Huruva at the site

Believe Mpofu

Villagers from Chivi North constituency have pledged to assist Chivi Rural District Council in the construction of a primary school 800m from Mhandamabwe Business Centre to ease the burden of primary school goers in the area walking long distances to school, TellZim News has learnt.

The pledge was made during the ground-breaking ceremony at the proposed new school site where community members offered to support construction work through free manpower, food and building materials for the project set to kick-off in September this year.

Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) Chairperson Godfrey Huruva confirmed the development and said council will partner with the community to make the project a success.

“Quarry stones, bricks and cement have been already gathered for the building of two blocks, and the community has pledged that they are going to unite and make sure that the school will open its doors by September,” said Huruva.

He however appealed for well-wishers to weigh in with donations of building material so that the project can become a dream come true.

“We are still looking for well -wishers that can help in donating more building materials for the primary school to be completed,” Huruva said.

The project, according to Huruva will come as a relief for the primary school learners, especially Early Childhood (ECD) learners who have to endure long distances for them to access education.

“Primary school learners have been walking from Mhandamabwe to schools like Benge,Jenya, Madamombe, Masunda North and Shikwe schools which are all between seven and nine kilometers away for their lessons,” said Huruva.

Chivi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Innocent Matingwina expressed satisfaction on the commitment by the community and that some well-wishers have already donated materials enough to construct one classroom block.

“Some of the stakeholders in the community donated quarry stones, bricks and money to pay the builders for one block.

“The community is working hard for the school to be up and running,” said Matingwina.