Kkk seka zvako Mapombi, sure kuseka nhamo serugare, I once told you kuti Mthuli is crazy but most of you thought ini ndini ndinopenga. Combination yake naPanonetsa Mangudya is a recipe for disaster. Kungotiwo muti unowira kwawakarerekera otherwise these two are the most crazy people on mother earth. I have never seen this kind of madness since I started staying kuno kuChitima. How can these two connive to introduce the $50 note? Sure kuisa the highest denomination isingakwani kutenga kana dozen rema banana kkkkkkkkk. Asi nhai mwari takambonyanyotadzei senyika kupiwa vanhu vakadai? Pana President takati haisi mhosva yemunhu takanyengereka tikagadza mambo muna Mbudzi ende hatichazviiti futi, zvino nekumari yenyika kunongova nevagwere venjere.hanzi NaMthuli, the currency is freely floating, Zvinhu zvakarongeka, kkkk. This guy is crazy chete. I have discovered that even mushika shika 5 bond haichadiwa, is that Kurongeka nhaiwe Mtuvi.

But vanhu so, I’m hearing rumours that our most treasured and loved spirit medium Nehanda has found herself as the face of the country’s highest denomination. I overheard some people walking past Chimusana Bridge asking each other whether it is proper to give the new $50 note as offering in church kkkkkkkkkk. Of cause she is a fellow woman just like me but hamusi mamunyarira here gentrumeni? First it was a statue in the CBD now she makes it on the money chasara kukwana kwana pa Vaccination card kkkkkkk ko chinoramba chiiiiii Pamberi naMbuya Nehanda. Manje hanzi Chamakadya chamuka, I heard the spirit of Nehanda is demanding US50M nemombe thousand kkk ipai mwana basa kkk.

If anyone passes through Chitima please ndivigireiwo ndimboiona 50 yacho kkkk, I heard mbuya vanga vakarohwa English cut ipapo kkkk. Iwe Panonetsa na Mtuvi, for the second time, please quit whatever you are smoking and come to your senses, you want us to return to the 2008 situation?. Fix the economy so that the currency becomes stable, pasina izvozvo corruption and inflation will not stop not these nonsensical rants by Mthuli about surplus deficit.

Speaking of corruption I think all the guys in the chain of command kuTraffic paMasvingo Central should be in for a high jump. We cannot continue losing our loved ones because of corruption. How can they allow a loaded pirate vehicle to pass through more than five roadblocks.Yes lives were lost and MTSRIP. I know some of you will begin to say koivo vaimbokwirirei vakawanda kudaro but let Mapombi School you, vanhu havatevedzeri mutemo and that is the reason why we have the police in the first place. The police should be do their work kwete kuita basa rekupiwa madhora nema drink pa road apo. Hanzi bring evidence of corruption heyoka evidence iyo, what more do you want? I saw the Herald saying the president was shocked but it just ended there, he was just shocked and no action was taken, seriously? Kana matadza basa racho please ipai vamwe or kupa ini hangu I will command ndiri kuno kuChitima Madam Chipfakacha please pindirai kuroad kwamakabva tarisai zvoita vana vamakasiya kkkkkkkkk we miss you mother Masvingo. I think with the kind of vindictiveness and Zero tolerance to corruption which that woman had is now lacking and she is surely missed.

Before you accuse me of yep yepping, allow me to digress a bit dear readers. I want to thank all those who stretched a helping hand to the needy members of our society ndichiti komborerwai naMwari. Hanzi na President vedu who is leading a government which is far much better than those in heaven zvakanaka kuitawo mabasa akanaka chero usinganamati Mwari vanogona kukukomborera ukauyawo kudenga kwatinenge tiri kkkkkkkk. I salute all those who donated to us the underprivileged chero chando chaakunopera. I will be warm because Mucheke inosimudza chando. So let me warn you my fellow comrades, you think comrades are only those who went to the 1st and 2nd Chimurenga? No you are wrong, you and I are comrades because the battles we have fought are much more tense and dangerous, if you know you know kkkkkkkk. Those with a chance to get vaccinated please go and get your jabs before it gets too late. Command vaccination is here and its inevitable guys. Time shall come when you won’t be allowed to board ZUPCO without a vaccination card. Of cause people should have a choice and proper understanding of what they are receiving but it seems like the government is doing less in that area and some are hesitant to get jabbed. Command vaccination is slowly filtering in and the law of supply and demand will soon be in play. Corruption musaikanganwa as it has become a feature ye Zanu-PF led government.

I heard Mangwiro telling GMB to receive maize only from vaccinated farmers kkk, YES on TV. This corresponds with what was said by the overzealous Zaka North MP Mavhenyegwa recently hanzi vaccinations slips will soon be passport at for Zanu PF gatherings kkkk ndikati yes kubaya tange hama. I heard again another rumor circulating hanzi the police have been asking for vaccination cards at road blocks but they were quick to dismiss it as usual. I once told you that it starts as a rumor, they dismiss the rumor then boom, the rumor becomes reality. So musazoti I didn’t warn you.

I saw hordes of people passing by flocking to the Provincial Hospital to get their jabs on foot, kkkkkk ko vangaite sei iro Zupco rakati zete pa $80. People seem to be slowly wanting to get vaccinated so the government must make sure that the vaccines are readily available. Chete people have lost trust in the government that is why vachiramba. How can a normal person trust Zanu PF sure? Izvezvi they don’t want to tell us how many of the covid deaths and new cases were vaccinated. Is contact tracing still being done? Is lockdown the only card the government has in play when it comes to containing the pandemic? In Europe they are now planning to do away with masks isu kuno tirikuti tsvakai tsamba dzekufambisa kkkkkkk. This only fuels corruption at roadblocks.

It’s almost lunch time ladies and gentlemen, ndoda zvangu kumbonokanga maputi angu for lunch but before I go I just want to wish our boys who are doing ‘Anticipation of the Future’ paKG6 in preparation to take on the problematic insurgency pa Moza apa. All the best our forces, we have faith in you that you will put an end to this madness. Personally I wish them well because there are our boys from 4 Brigade. I also hear ma Worry Us as our national soccer team is affectionately known are not perfoming well kuCosafa uko. Kune vane ma fon please tell the captain Ovidy to pull their socks, kana zvanetsa use Zanu PF magic. What we just want is the trophy. I will not forget to wish good luck to the team which is going to represent us at the Olympics. But how can we send a delegation of 18 people with five athletes and 13 officials. Mapombi had the privilege to see the list and was shocked to see Kirsty’s PA on the list kkkkkkkk. Why is the PA on the list when her boss is not even going? Ko ndiye adii hake gore riya Kamambo and his club of Zifa councillors went to Egypt kunokwira paNgamera with their girlfriends and families. Hapana asiri corrupt mune ino nyika save for Mapombi kkkkkkk.

I saw mkuru vachikanda ma left hook when Manyuchi went to show him his titles kkkkkkk haaaaaa handina hangu zvakawanda zvekutaura ndozonzi ndinowanza. Mphoko aripi ambopinda mu ring nemurume uyu tione kuti ndian anodonhedzwa kkkkkkkk. Till we meet again next time, Mboko imboko!