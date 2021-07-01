File picture of Maonde area in Sakubva, Mutare

George Chimwayange

Mutare City Council will have to fork out almost US$67 000 to repair damaged Zimbabwe Electoral Supply Authority (Zesa) property in order to put an end to the persistent power blackout being experienced in Maonde, Sakubva Suburb.

Although the power utility company claims that Maonde was disconnected due to a ballooning debt, the city fathers blame residents for the power outage.

City of Mutare Public Relations Officer, Spren Mutiwi said council was working flat out to ensure that the problem is resolved but urged residents to avoid vandalizing power infrastructure.

“We are working to restore power supply in Maonde and so far we have completed the outside reticulation on 56 blocks. Our major set-back is that the tenants vandalized the internal electrification property and Zesa has condemned the existing setup.

Mutiwi added that the local authority was now going out of its way to try and mitigate this two -year-old problem.

“Council needs to mobilize additional resources and this development will affect the progress and early reconnection of power to the residents. We are now procuring unbudgeted and unforeseen items and an early reconnection depends on availability of resources because we need US$67 000 in order to reconnect the area,” added Mutiwi.

Residents of Maonde pay their fixed power bills directly to City Council hence the local authority settles the total bill to Zesa.

Zesa reportedly disconnected Maonde residents in Sakubva suburb from the main power grid after the local authority failed to pay the power provider and accrued a debt of $2 million.

United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) programmes manager, Edson Dube expressed displeasure over the manner in which the matter was being handled by authorities as they continue failing to find a lasting solution.

“We are disappointed that after engaging council for over two years, nothing has been done to date about the situation in Maonde. It leaves us wondering if council is sincere about service delivery or not” said Dube.

Over 6000 residents in Sakubva suburb have been reportedly living in the dark for the past two years after Zesa allegedly disconnected their homes.