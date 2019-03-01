GWERU- Residents have challenged city fathers to avoid majoring the minor and to prioritize service delivery, after it emerged that the local authority splashed over $3 million on a three day strategic workshop held in Masvingo last month.

This was revealed during a recent virtual Constituency Indaba facilitated by Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD).

A report read during the Indaba claims that the city fathers squandered $3.5 million in a space of three days during a strategic workshop.

“Gweru city council could have developed Mtapa market or addressed other binding constraints the city is faced with and improve service delivery however, due to misplaced priorities ZW$ 3.5 million was squandered in three days by a few individuals while the majority of the city dwellers languish in abject poverty,” reads the ZIMCODD report.

This development has angered residents in the Midlands capital, who expressed disappointment in council’s expenditure and choice of priorities.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (GRRA) Director, Cornelius Selitiwe said they have for long called for rationality at the town house but this has fallen on deaf ears.

“We have always been complaining about council’s priorities, they prioritize things that disadvantage the residents. We understand the workshop was for strategic planning but why travel all the way to Masvingo when we have a lot of recreational facilities here in Gweru.

“We are now disadvantaged in terms of service delivery and we are not happy at all, this can’t be tolerated,” said Selitiwe.

However, City of Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe said the workshop was inevitable and was going to help improve service delivery in the city.

“We spent the money on a strategic planning workshop that was held in Masvingo. Residents always blame council for overspending, even when we hold a workshop like this one to plan for the development and ways in which we can run the city,” said Makombe.

Of late, Gweru city council has blamed old infrastructure for poor service delivery which is being experienced in the city.

Although the city continues to grow, some of the infrastructure hasn’t been repaired or replaced since 1967 and this has forced the local authority to adopt water rationing schedules and tight refuse collection schedules.