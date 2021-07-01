Kimberly Kusauka

Masvingo City Council has taken over the running of Charles Austin Theatre after the disbanding of Masvingo Theatre and Arts Club with effect from August 1 this year.

Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa said the resolution to take over Charles Austin Theatre by council has been finalized and they were supposed to vacate the place by end of July.

“Resolution to take over the theatre has been finalized and they were supposed to move out by end of July.

“The former theatre owners personalized the facility of which it is supposed to be run by the community,” said Mukaratirwa.

Mukaratirwa also said that the Masvingo Arts and Theatre club is not being chased out completely but they can still use the facility to perform arts and theatre.

“We are not chasing them away but they no longer run the facility. However they can continue performing their arts and theatre,” said Mukaratirwa.

Masvingo Theatre and Arts Club Chairperson Charles Munganasa said the theatre was a non-profit making organization run by residents and it only got funds from the kitchen, the churches and the bar which were operating in the building.

He went on to say that council made the resolution without the engagement of the residents and they are only being given an office while the whole building will be run by council.

“The theatre was not a profit making organization as it got its funding from the kitchen, the club and the churches who used the building.

“The council made its resolution without engaging the residents who were running the theatre. We are left without an option than to disband the club since we did not have any support,” Munganasa said.

The resolution for council to takeover Masvingo Arts and theatre club had been on the plate for a long time, and a few months ago there was an outcry on online platforms after it merged that council wanted to take over operations at the theatre.