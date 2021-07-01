On going work at Cambria farm landfill

Clayton Shereni

MASVINGO- City of Masvingo has budgeted $16 million for the completion of one of the 16 cells which the local authority targets to open at the new Cambria farm landfill, TellZim News has learnt.

The Cambria farm landfill is set to replace the problematic Victoria Ranch dumpsite that has been giving Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch residents’ nightmares for years.

The landfill project which is underway will see the local authority pump $16 million before the end of this year.

City fathers recently held a media tour with local journalists, touring the ongoing Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Projects (ERRP), Rujeko sewer pump station and the Cambria farm landfill.

Speaking during the tour, Acting Director of Engineering Services, Kudzai Mbetu said the local authority will erect one cell by the end of this year out of the 16 planned cells.

“This year we are targeting to complete only one cell. Waste will be dumped in the cell and then we collect leachate through the underground pipes then will be further treated. After completing this one we will move from the old dumpsite and we won’t stop opening new cells,” said Mbetu.

Masvingo City Town Clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa said the project has a budget of $16 million this year and that they were looking for partners to complete the project before the rainy season.

“So far all the work that we are doing at this new landfill site is being funded internally, but we are also in negotiation with other stakeholders mainly the Environmental Management Agency (EMA). For this year we had budgeted $16 million for the first cell which we are constructing and that is the amount we anticipate to have used before year end.

“Right now we are drawing up a document that we want to use to seek funding so that we augment our internal resources. We are optimistic that before the onset of the rainy season we will have completed all our projects,” said Mukaratirwa.

However, Masvingo might end up spending more than the budgeted $16 million due to the high inflation rate that affects local currency.

Officials from EMA applauded the local authority for shifting from the problematic dumpsite which was a time ticking bomb for residents in Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch.

EMA Masvingo Communications Officer, Brian Makani commended the city fathers for undertaking the landfill project which he said will ensure that waste is managed in the appropriate manner.

“As EMA we really appreciate the construction of the new landfill, as it will go a long way in managing pollution. The landfill ensures proper management of waste in a manner that is friendly to the environment as compared to the dumpsite,” said Makani.

EMA has also since written to the local authority to provide a decommissioning plan for the old dumpsite, so that it will not be a source of pollution,” said Makani.

Each of the 16 cells will have a dimension of 65 x 85 x 3.5m depth and a design lifetime of at-least 15 months per cell.

The project seats on a 12 hectare piece of land of which six hectares have been cleared, 12km out of the Central Business District (CBD) and north of the sprawling density suburb of Victoria Ranch.

The landfill project had been on the cards for many years as the city fathers struggled to secure a piece of land which was conducive for residents before securing the Cambria farm.