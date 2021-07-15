Covid-19 positive cases are shooting up in rural Chiredzi after Chikombedzi recently recorded nine more active cases from only one recorded last month bringing the total to 10.

There are also reports that there are two more positive cases in Boli Muhlanguleni, a predominantly rural area in Chiredzi South.

A source who requested anonymity said that of the two positive cases from Boli Muhlanguleni, one is a nurse while the other one is a teacher who recently travelled.

“Of the two positive cases, one is a teacher and the other one is a nurse. The teacher was in Harare some few days ago, so maybe that is where he got the virus.

“These people who tested Covid-19 positive are not even quarantined or isolated but they are still at home with their families,” said the source.

Masvingo Covid-19 Provincial taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi said he has not yet received the information about the positive cases in Chikombedzi.

“I have not received that information yet. Let me get the statistics of that area first,” said Irimayi.

Chiredzi district has been on the hotspot map for almost a month and half, with the infection rate rising with each day.

Covid-19 cases have been generally low in rural areas since the start of the pandemic, but the numbers have been increasing lately.