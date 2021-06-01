Hordes of people queue at Masvingo Provincial Hospital to get vaccinated as the programme has been opened to the public.

Kimberly Kusauka

The uptake of Covid-19 jabs has tremendously increased in recent weeks in Masvingo as witnessed by the number of people getting their first doses, the Provincial Medical Director's office has confirmed.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamhu said that there is an increase in the uptake of the vaccine since a lot of people are showing up at their nearest vaccination centers to get jabbed.

“We are happy with the positive vaccine uptake as a lot of people are reporting to their nearest vaccination centers for the doses,” said Shamhu.

Dr Shamhu also confirmed that the province received 50 000 Sinopharm vaccines as its third batch since the start of the vaccination programme but the consignment is only for first doses, unlike the other batches which had first and second doses.

“Masvingo province received 50 000 doses on July 5 which only had first doses unlike the two first batches that were divided into two sections which are first and second doses,” said Shamhu.

He also said that the province is expecting another 50 000 doses from the 1.5 million doses that are expected anytime this week.

“We are expecting to get another 50 000 doses from the 1.5 million that are expected by the nation anytime this week, so that the people who are vaccinated with the first dose complete their vaccination process,” said Shamhu.

Masvingo Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said the Risk Communication Committe is carrying out campaigns to make sure that the people understand the importance of vaccination and also the danger behind Corona virus.

“We are working everyday carrying out campaigns to make sure that people understand how deadly the Corona virus is so that they opt to get vaccinated. We are trying to engage Chiefs from different areas and Chief Bere has since invited us to his area so that we can help him encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Some of our teams are on the ground moving door to door and at places like boreholes where a lot of people gather to educate communities on the importance of vaccination and also maintaining Covid-19 regulations like masking up, sanitizing and maintaining social distance whenever there are gatherings.Covid-19 is real so people should avoid unnecessary movement and stay indoors so that they curb the spread of the virus,” said Irimayi.

As of July 15 2021 a total number of 988 746 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.