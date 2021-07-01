File picture

Nine families from Magokova village in Chipange who were evicted from their ‘ancestral land’ are reportedly sleeping in the open since their displacement by Green Fuel, TellZim News has learnt.

The families are braving the chilly weather and have nowhere to go since they were evicted from their custodial land by force.

This was confirmed by Headman Phineas Chinyamukwakwa who told TellZim News that 34 people were left without shelter and have no other option.

“I can confirm that 34 villagers are sleeping outside in the open spaces as they lost their houses during the eviction. These nine families have nowhere to go because this is the only place they have known since they were born,” said Chinyamukwakwa.

Director of Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), Claris Madhuku said they were deeply shocked that government is not acting to resolve the disaster facing locals.

“The initiative to challenge these evictions by Green Fuel has been taken and the matter is now before courts.

“The community in Chinyamukwakwa and Magokova are defiant and ready for all the unfolding events, knowing fully well that the battle shall be won by the people,” said Madhuku.

He also said that food and temporary shelter was being organized for the victims.

“It is unacceptable and we have recorded the names of the people who were displaced so as to provide temporary food and shelter. We are also helping the affected people by interpreting their constitutional rights.

Some of the villagers are reported to have fled to Mozambique after losing their land to business mogul Billy Rautenbach who owns Green Fuel.

Green Fuel security guards destroyed crops of over 1000 villagers demanding that they vacate the land.

Green Fuel also stands accused of failing to uphold the government’s 2015 recommendation of coexistence between locals and the company.