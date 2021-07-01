File picture

Local authorities all over Zimbabwe should place the needs of ratepayers at the centre of their priorities before individual interests of the administration. Most municipal authorities notably in the ‘Big Cities’ have ignored their mandate by misplacing priorities. Ratepayers and residents of these cities have or continue to be shortchanged as they endure poor service delivery while most council employees enjoy the benefits from the rate payer’s money. There have been irregularities, which point to maladministration in the urban centres, which led to Auditor General Mildred Chiri flagging seven councils in her 2019 report. City Fathers therefore need to be reminded of their constitutional mandate to ensure decent life for urban dwellers. Refuse collection, water and sanitation, road maintenance, as well as waste disposal should take centre stage whenever the authorities do their annual budgets at the expense of enriching their pockets through allowances at so-called strategic planning workshops.

This publication carries a story in which a certain local authority is being alleged to have spent ZW$3.5 million dollars in a three days’ workshop. Another publication carried a story where residents have spent two years without electricity because the local authority owed millions to Zesa. These examples shows how councils are failing to priorities residents’ welfare.

The report by Chiri should act as a wake-up call for the local authorities and ensure efficient service delivery is provided as they work towards realisation of developmental goals they set in attaining World Class city status. Cheap politicking should be a thing of the past; hence, councils should include residents as part of decision makers in issues that concern them than taking citizens for granted. There should be a marked shift from outdated management mechanisms as we embrace new management systems that incorporate constructive ideas from all concerned parties. Instead of creating a gap between the authority and residents, the two should just work hand-in-glove and progress might be realised in full.