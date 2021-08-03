|David Ruswa
Exsto Makunzva
Zvishavane-
Errymaple Group of Schools Director David Ruswa who succumbed to Covid-19 on July 25 this year has been described by many as a father
figure who was passionate about seeing others succeed.
Ruswa, who was also the
director of Dashley Hardware was laid to rest in Zvishavane on July 27 and was
mourned by the Zvishavane community who said he was humble and simple to
approach.
Born on September16 1962, Ruswa
succumbed to Covid -19 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo a few days after
contracting it.
Errymaple High School
Principal Tawanda Guranyika said he spoke to Ruswa on the day that he passed on
and he promised him that he was recovering and even asked about other staff
members.
“Of course he was not well
since Wednesday of which we never thought it was something serious. The
situation however worsened on Saturday and he was transferred to Bulawayo for
further treatment.
“He called me on Sunday and
we talked. He told me that he had recovered and asked about all other staff
members but surprisingly, later that day I was told that he had passed away,” said
Guranyika.
Errymaple former employee
Ruvengo Chama who worked for Ruswa in 1999 said Zvishavane had lost a visionary
and a father figure who had a passion to see young and upcoming business people
fulfilling their dreams.
“He was a father figure who
groomed me in the late 90s and now I am running my own business. To me he was a
pacesetter and an icon worth emulating,” said Chama.
Ruswa is survived by his
wife and co-director Ashell Ruswa, one daughter Rumbidzo Gengezha and three grandchildren.
