David Ruswa

Exsto Makunzva

Zvishavane- Errymaple Group of Schools Director David Ruswa who succumbed to Covid-19 on July 25 this year has been described by many as a father figure who was passionate about seeing others succeed.

Ruswa, who was also the director of Dashley Hardware was laid to rest in Zvishavane on July 27 and was mourned by the Zvishavane community who said he was humble and simple to approach.

Born on September16 1962, Ruswa succumbed to Covid -19 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo a few days after contracting it.

Errymaple High School Principal Tawanda Guranyika said he spoke to Ruswa on the day that he passed on and he promised him that he was recovering and even asked about other staff members.

“Of course he was not well since Wednesday of which we never thought it was something serious. The situation however worsened on Saturday and he was transferred to Bulawayo for further treatment.

“He called me on Sunday and we talked. He told me that he had recovered and asked about all other staff members but surprisingly, later that day I was told that he had passed away,” said Guranyika.

Errymaple former employee Ruvengo Chama who worked for Ruswa in 1999 said Zvishavane had lost a visionary and a father figure who had a passion to see young and upcoming business people fulfilling their dreams.

“He was a father figure who groomed me in the late 90s and now I am running my own business. To me he was a pacesetter and an icon worth emulating,” said Chama.

Ruswa is survived by his wife and co-director Ashell Ruswa, one daughter Rumbidzo Gengezha and three grandchildren.