Kimberly Kusauka

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamhu has confirmed that the dangerous and expired drugs that Masvingo Provincial Hospital allegedly kept for 24 years between 1995-2019 were since collected by Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) .

Speaking to TellZim News, Dr Shamhu said MCAZ came and collected the dangerous drugs for disposal soon after Auditor General Mildred Chiri's visit as per due procedure.

“The drugs written in the auditor general’s report were collected by MCAZ two weeks after the AG’s visit,” said Dr Shamhu.

"The hospital does not have an incinerating facility to destroy dangerous drugs because it works under certain temperatures that we do not have at the hospital,” said Dr Shamhu.

Shamhu said that the hospital has an incineration facility only capable of destroying ordinary drugs and other waste from the hospital.

“The hospital has an incineration facility to destroy ordinary drugs and other waste from the hospital which is adequate and functioning at the moment,” said Shamhu.

The recently released Auditor General Mildred Chiri’s report exposed the dire state of the health system in Zimbabwe with Masvingo Provincial Hospital reportedly failing to dispose expired drugs for 24 years.

The report also revealed the issue of an expenditure involving the sum of $516 042 which was used by the hospital without supporting documents like invoices and receipts.

Dr Shamhu said he was not aware of the issue concerning the expenditure since the money has to be accounted for.

“I am not aware of that money but it is difficult for money to be used without any supporting documents,” said Shamhu.

The report by Chiri also accused the PMD’s office of incompetency for failure to follow the recommendation of the Board of Survey to auction accident damaged vehicle registration number GCHW 499 by opting to swap and top the engines with that of ABI 9012.

Shamhu said he could not comment on the allegations and referred all questions to Masvingo Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Noel Zulu.

“I am not aware of the vehicle situation and the decisions that were made by the board of survey, hence the media houses can check with Dr Zulu who may have an insight concerning the issue,” said Shamhu.

When contacted for comment, Dr Zulu said the vehicle in question was not in their records and was not part of their fleet.

“We confirmed with our records at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and found that the vehicle in question is not in our records. We are not sure how Masvingo Provincial Hospital got mentioned in that report by the Auditor General because that vehicle is not part of our fleet as confirmed by our records here,” Dr Zulu said.



