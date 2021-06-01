Acting Masvingo PED Shylatte Mhike

Masvingo Acting Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike has said it is illegal for teachers to conduct extra lessons as individuals without the approval of the school.

Teachers have reportedly been cashing in from parents of pupils who are on an extended holiday after the deferment of schools reopening following the announcement of the level four Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to TellZim News, Mhike said it is not allowed for teachers to conduct extra lessons at home without the school they are stationed at having given them the green light.

“It is illegal for teachers to conduct extra lessons without the school’s permission as some schools organize online lessons which parents pay for after they have notified us about them.

“For those who wouldn’t have notified us, it means they are doing so as individuals, which is illegal,” Mhike said.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa in a Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare this Tuesday announced that schools reopening had been delayed by a further two weeks owing to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Primary and secondary teachers are reportedly charging an average of R100 or US$6 for O’ level students per subject and US$ 10 for A Level students per subject for exam classes, with lessons being conducted mostly online.