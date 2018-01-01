An 88-year-old granny who went missing in May this year’s remains were recently dug up by family members, with the community suspecting that she might have been murdered by her mentally ill grandson.

Cini Bhebhe who went missing in early May’s family woke up to a dog eating a suspected human bone on June 23, after which they discovered blood stained clothes she was last seen wearing, leading them to a shallow grave in a field.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter and said police was investigating the case which they suspect to be a murder.

Circumstances given are that Cini Bhebhe who resided in Njini village under Chief Sogwala with her grandson Proud Bhebhe (42) who has some mental illness, left her home on May 7 to visit her sister in Mtabeni Village.

Bhebhe did not reach her destination and was never seen again thereafter, which led to the family making a missing person to the police.

On 23 June, the old woman’s son Never Jabulani Bhebhe (68) reported that the family had discovered their mother’s blood stained clothes and a suspected human bone being eaten by a dog.

Police attended the scene and during searches in the fields at the homestead, two more bones were discovered, after which they also discovered what appeared to be a shallow grave which was dug but nothing was found inside.

The suspected human bones were taken to Maboleni police station pending examination by experts, while Proud Bhebhe was arrested as the murder suspect.